'The Whale' Review | Darren Aronofsky's Brendan Fraser body and mind show is a stifling wonder

Sanjukta Sharma
Feb 05, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

Regret, grief and overeating weigh down the character Brendan Fraser plays in his Oscar-nominated role in Darren Aronofsky’s latest film.

Brendan Fraser in a still from Darren Aronofsky's just-released Oscar-nominated 'The Whale'.

Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale has been nominated for three Oscars this year — Best Actor, Brendan Fraser, for the lead role of Charlie; Best Supporting Actress, Hong Chau; and Best Make-Up and Hairstyling, Adrien Morot, for Fraser’s prosthetic transformation into a remorseful and obese writing instructor in a morbid stasis inside his cluttered home somewhere in Idaho.

It’s an Aronofsky world. Claustrophobia is expected.

The Whale, like many of Aronofsky’s films, is about perilous implosion of trauma-laden humans fighting impossible odds to face their own demons. For those who can get past Aronofsky’s masterful ways with actors and manipulation of moods to create characters seething with such demons, and do follow his oeuvre, would have imprints of Mickey Rourke in The Wrestler (2008), or Natalie Portman in Black Swan (2010) or Russell Crowe in Noah (2014) or Jennifer Lawrence in Mother! (2017). Fraser has had an almost decade-long hibernation from the movies, much like an Aronofsky character himself. He is an unlikely actor to be cast for a film like The Whale, based on a play by Samuel D Hunter, who has also written the film’s screenplay.