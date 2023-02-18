 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari: ‘Feel You Now stemmed from talks about meeting people and conversations that happen inside the mind’

Deepali Singh
Feb 18, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

The pop single written by Ankur Tewari has crossed more than 1.7 million views on YouTube within a few days of its release.

Singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari. (Photo: Prarthna Singh)

The frontman of the Hindi band Ankur & The Ghalat Family, Ankur Tewari has been making independent music since 1998. The singer-songwriter, composer and music supervisor’s latest song as a lyricist Feel You Now with Savera, OAFF and Lothika has garnered appreciation for its feel-good-vibe and heart-warming music video. In an interview, Tewari, the music supervisor for Gully Boy (2019) and Gehraiyaan (2022), tells Moneycontrol what led to the creation of Feel You Now and about his forthcoming projects. Edited excerpts:

In just a matter of a few days, your track Feel You Now has crossed over 1.7 million views. Can you tell us what inspired the song?

It was a composition with Savera and OAFF. We have collaborated quite a bit in the past few years. The song stemmed from conversations about meeting people and conversations that happen inside the mind. That was pretty much where it was coming from.