Singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari: ‘Feel You Now stemmed from talks about meeting people and conversations that happen inside the mind’

The frontman of the Hindi band Ankur & The Ghalat Family, Ankur Tewari has been making independent music since 1998. The singer-songwriter, composer and music supervisor’s latest song as a lyricist Feel You Now with Savera, OAFF and Lothika has garnered appreciation for its feel-good-vibe and heart-warming music video. In an interview, Tewari, the music supervisor for Gully Boy (2019) and Gehraiyaan (2022), tells Moneycontrol what led to the creation of Feel You Now and about his forthcoming projects. Edited excerpts:

In just a matter of a few days, your track Feel You Now has crossed over 1.7 million views. Can you tell us what inspired the song?

It was a composition with Savera and OAFF. We have collaborated quite a bit in the past few years. The song stemmed from conversations about meeting people and conversations that happen inside the mind. That was pretty much where it was coming from.

The music video also has a unique concept. Tell us about that.

That was the director’s idea, so I cannot take any credit for it. Having said that, what’s interesting is that it is very close to Savera, OAFF and Lothika’s personalities — like slightly exaggerated versions of reality of those three.

You have reunited with Savera, OAFF and Lothika after the success of Gehraiyaan for this track. What do you find interesting about this collaboration?

There is a sense of ease to it. In a creative process, it is very important to have the comfort of saying no if a certain idea is not working out for you. That is the case here, for them as well as for me. It is easy and conversational and there is no pressure.

You have been coming out with singles but is there a lengthier project or an album that you are working on?

Yes, I am in the process of launching a Hindi lullaby album and I am excited to work on that. I think that is going to be my long-length release with around six songs.

One of the latest things you have been involved with is Coke Studio Bharat which is happening after a gap of eight years. What is going to be the focus here?

The idea is to work with younger musicians, bring out the stories of the nation and present them to the world. We have worked on some of the songs and a bunch of very exciting artists. The idea is to make those people collaborate who have not collaborated before or come from different processes or thoughts, make them meet and construct an interesting story around how they could express stories that come from our country.

You have been a singer-songwriter with Ankur & The Ghalat Family since 2009. You are also a music supervisor and music producer. Although you are not trained in music, how did that realisation come that you can work across these various roles and spectrums?

I love music and the music industry and there are times you assume roles just to make sure that honest music is made. Sometimes there are gaps in the industry you can fill by putting up your hand, taking the initiative and assuming roles that help make honest music. The idea is to get the music made — whether you make it or someone else makes it is not important.