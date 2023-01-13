 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Did Nadav Lapid episode lead to NFDC MD Ravinder Bhakar's ouster? Know who's replacing him

Tanushree Ghosh
Jan 13, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

A Ministry of Information and Broadcasting order, dated January 11, the same day as Golden Globe Awards 2023 announcement, states that Prithul Kumar is replacing Ravinder Bhakar as the new, interim, National Film Development Corporation managing director.

Ravinder Bhakar, CBFC CEO and outgoing NFDC managing director. (Photo: Twitter)

An order dated January 11, 2023, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), with approval of MIB Minister Anurag Thakur, is being circulated, however, it had still not been published on the MIB website when we made a call to check on Friday, though they confirmed the news is correct.

The order being circulated states that "Prithul Kumar (IRTS: 2000) working as Joint Secretary (Films) in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is hereby given the additional charge of Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) with immediate effect for a period of 06 (six) months or till the appointment of regular MD or until further orders, whichever is the earliest. He will continue to discharge all responsibilities as Joint Secretary (Films) in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting."

Prithul Kumar will be the interim NFDC Managing Director, replacing NFDC MD Ravinder Bhakar, with immediate effect. Our enquiry about the decision — considering Bhakar has only been in this role since December 2021, a little over a year — drew a blank.

It is interesting to note that the order was passed the same day as the Golden Globe Awards 2023 announcement, and the top news of the day was SS Rajamouli's film RRR's song Naatu Naatu's win. Also this decision comes days ahead of the Oscars 2023 final nominations announcement on January 24, as the film at the centre of controversy, The Kashmir Files, is rallying hard to win a seat, if not an award, at the global table.

Who is  as the interim NFDC MD? 

Prithul Kumar, 46, like his predecessor Bhakar also comes from the Railways. Bhakar was a 1999 batch officer of Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS), who was made the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Central Board of Films Certification (CBFC), and Kumar is from the 2000 batch of IRTS (Indian Railway Traffic Service), a prestigious Group ' A' civil service cadre of the Central government. Kumar, however, will only be filling in the void created by Bhakar's exit for six months, starting January 11, 2023, or until a regular managing director is assigned. In August 2022, Kumar — then the executive director and joint director mechanical engineering (computerisation and information system), Railway Board — was given the deputation of joint secretary, MIB, for a tenure of five years.