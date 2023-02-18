 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coca-Cola's Arnab Roy: ‘Coke Studio Bharat has brought both celebrated and emerging artists together on one platform’

Debarati S. Sen
Feb 18, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Coca-Cola India's marketing head and vice-president Arnab Roy talks about Coke Studio, the new avatar Coke Studio Bharat, and how music is the most unifying universal medium.

Arnab Roy, vice-president, marketing, Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia for Coke Studio Bharat.

If you are a true-blue music lover, you know all about Coke Studio. Over the years, it has been one of the finest representations of music democratisation across the world. Now, Coca-Cola India has brought it back in a fresh avatar — Coke Studio Bharat. The music sheets this time, go into the heart of India — the lore, the folk, the contemporary, the seasons, the cultures, the people. The debut song of Coke Studio Bharat, Udja, is now live with Oaff and Savera, Burrah featuring Jasleen Royal.

In an interview, Arnab Roy, vice-president, marketing, Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia for Coke Studio Bharat spoke all about the show's new avatar. Edited excerpts:

What’s the ethos of the new Coke Studio Bharat?