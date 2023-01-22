 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Chhatriwali' Rakul Preet Singh: 'We are in 2023 and female sexual health and sex education are still taboo topics'

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Jan 22, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

'Doctor G' actor returns with another film around biological health and social awareness. Rakul Preet Singh, whose 'Chhatriwali' released on Zee5, speaks about the need for such films to exist, to stoke conversations around sexual health.

In her last film, Doctor G, Rakul Preet Singh played a gynaecologist. In her latest release Chhatriwali (Zee5), directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and co-starring Sumeet Vyas, she plays a quality-control head in a condom factory who decides to promote safe sex publicly and vocally. The slice of life film is built on a social message on the importance of male contraception and safe sex.

Singh speaks about her new work and how humour is a gateway for addressing sensitive and uncomfortable subjects. Edited excerpts:

This is the second film you're doing, in the recent time, that deals with a social issue. Do you feel films with a social message have an impact?

I don't know about that, but I definitely feel it could impact certain people into starting a conversation. We can never gauge how many people have changed their thought process or have gotten impacted. The main agenda of the film is always entertainment, and, then, through entertainment, if you can, you sort of impact the audience's mind to, at least, start thinking about what's being said. For example, someone who saw the film told me that after watching Chhatriwali, his wife and he spoke about when they should start having these conversations with their 10-year-old daughter. So, while we can’t gauge the real impact, I truly feel that even if one person's thought process changes because of a film, then it's a win-win.

What is the story of Chhatriwali and what is your character's essence?  