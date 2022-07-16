Box office collections: 'HIT - The First Case' and 'Shabaash Mithu' bring in just Rs 1.85 cr on Day 1

Neither HIT - The First Case nor Shabaash Mithu created ripples at the box office when they released on Friday (July 15, 2022). Both films were expected to bring in Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore on Day 1.

Now of course these are not optimal numbers; pre-pandemic, one would have expected a start of over Rs 3 crore for each of these films. However, such is the scenario at the box office today that expectations have been lowered by many degrees.

HIT - The First Case, an investigative drama starring Rajkummar Rao, managed to go past the Rs 1 crore mark and opened in the expected range to bring in Rs 1.35 crore on Day 1. Taapsee Pannu’s sports biopic, however, saw just Rs 50 lakh coming in on opening day. Neither film had managed to create much of a buzz en route, and hence their opening isn’t really surprising. That’s the state of Bollywood today, as audiences give some films a miss on the big screen and opt to watch them on streaming platforms later.

In the coming days, HIT - The First Case has some chance of a turnaround - but it must do so within the week, before Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, arrives in theatres on July 22, 2022.

As for older releases, JugJugg Jeeyo, now in its fifth week and running in select theatres, brought in Rs 40 lakh on July 15. The total, so far, for the Karan Johar production is Rs 81.37 crore - lifetime earnings in excess of Rs 85 crore are now a given. The hope is that a little over Rs 2 crore could come in over this weekend.

Thor: Love and Thunder is still managing some footfalls, which has resulted in an additional Rs 2.25 crore coming in on Friday. These numbers are now the equivalent of what three Bollywood films in town, HIT - The First Case, Shabaash Mithu and JugJugg Jeeyo managed between them yesterday, which pretty much tells the tale. Not that the Marvel film is doing superbly, since it too has crashed big from its opening day numbers of Rs 18.20 crore. However, it is still the highest collecting film of the day and that’s how it will remain for the rest of the week as well. The film has collected Rs 82.25 crore so far and is a hit.