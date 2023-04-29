 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best roles of Mamukkoya: The celluloid Everyman was Malayalam cinema’s comic relief

Neelima Menon
Apr 29, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

Mamukkoya, who died this week, and loved unconditionally by cinephiles, leaves behind a legacy of comedy and a range of roles which will remain an indelible presence in Malayalam cinema’s glorious history. Here are a handful of those

If RK Laxman cartooned a Malayalee version of a common man, he would resemble Mamukkoya.

A screen grab from a ’90s Malayalam film is currently being circulated on social media. It’s a veritable slice of nostalgia for an ’80s kid. Some of the finest and most loved character actors occupy that frame (Innocent, Oduvil Unnikrishnan, Karamana Janardhanan, Mamukkoya). And till last week, Mamukkoya was the last man standing.

With the actor’s death, the once-happy picture evokes an overwhelming sense of gloom. This a testimony to a bygone golden era when it was unthinkable to visualise a Malayalam cinema without these superfine actors.

If RK Laxman cartooned a Malayalee version of a common man, he would resemble Mamukkoya. Coincidentally, some of the most popular meme stickers feature the actor.

Mamukkoya spoke in his distinct Mappilai slang in every film, irrespective of the character’s geography or faith. So even when he played Kunji Kader or a Tamilian immigrant, his dialect or style or mannerisms never differed. But the otherwise sceptical Malayalee made an exception for this actor as they did for Innocent’s pronounced Thrissur slang and mannerisms that hung on him in every film.