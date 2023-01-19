'RRR' doesn't make it to BAFTA nominations 2023. See full list of nominees

The British Academy film awards announced their nominations for 2023 and "All Quiet on the Western Front" tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods at the upcoming BAFTA awards. SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, which is an award season favourite across the sea in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs.

Here is the full list of nominations for the BAFTA Awards 2023:

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once Tár Outstanding British film Aftersun The Banshees of Inisherin Brian and Charles Empire of Light Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Living Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical See How They Run The Swimmers The Wonder Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director) Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer) Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director) Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer) Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director) Best film not in the English language All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Corsage Decision to Leave The Quiet Girl Best documentary All That Breathes All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Fire of Love Moonage Daydream Navalny Best animated film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red Best director Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once Todd Field – Tár Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King Best original screenplay Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans Todd Field – Tár Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness Best adapted screenplay Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front Kazuo Ishiguro – Living Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said Samuel D Hunter – The Whale Best actress Cate Blanchett – Tár Viola Davis – The Woman King Danielle Deadwyler – Till Ana de Armas – Blonde Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once Best actor Austin Butler – Elvis Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser – The Whale Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Paul Mescal – Aftersun Bill Nighy – Living Best supporting actress Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau – The Whale Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once Carey Mulligan – She Said Best supporting actor Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front Micheal Ward – Empire of Light Best original score All Quiet On The Western Front Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Best casting Aftersun All Quiet on the Western Front Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once Triangle of Sadness Best cinematography All Quiet on the Western Front The Batman Elvis Empire of Light Top Gun: Maverick Best editing All Quiet on the Western Front The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once Top Gun: Maverick Best production design All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon The Batman Elvis Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Best costume design All Quiet on the Western Front Amsterdam Babylon Elvis Mrs Harris Goes to Paris Best makeup & hair All Quiet on the Western Front The Batman Elvis Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical The Whale Best sound All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water Elvis Tár Top Gun: Maverick Best special visual effects All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Everything Everywhere All at Once Top Gun: Maverick Best British short animation The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Middle Watch Your Mountain Is Waiting Best British short film The Ballad of Olive Morris Bazigaga Bus Girl A Drifting Up An Irish Goodbye EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public) Aimee Lou Wood Daryl McCormack Emma Mackey Naomi Ackie Sheila Atim The BAFTAs will be held on February 20.

Moneycontrol News

