'RRR' doesn't make it to BAFTA nominations 2023. See full list of nominees

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, which is an award season favourite across the sea in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs.

The BAFTAs will be held on February 20.(Image: Bafta)

The British Academy film awards announced their nominations for 2023 and "All Quiet on the Western Front" tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods at the upcoming BAFTA awards. SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, which is an award season favourite across the sea in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs.

Here is the full list of nominations for the BAFTA Awards 2023:

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis