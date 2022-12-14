 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Avatar 2 film review: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is an epic spectacle of technical bravura

Sanjukta Sharma
Dec 14, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

The screenplay is weak, the politics are a rehash of the original, and the film has the feel of a mammoth eye-popping, heart-racing videogame. But it takes the theatrical experience up to a new level of sensory pleasure.

With 'Avatar: The Way of Water', James Cameron has raised the bar for visual effects artistry so much that most Marvel films seem like blown-up gaming screens by comparison.

Avatar 2 has been in the making for the past decade at least, and it comes out 13 years after Avatar—the film that taught our eyes a thing or two. It made for abiding politics in the man-versus-nature, technology-versus-indigenous knowledge debate.

The politics in Avatar: The Way of Water is a feeble rehash of the first. Civilisation is blazing guns and trillions of dollars worth science labs. Pandora, or Nature at its most primitive and incandescent, is the soul of Earth and humanity’s chance at a peaceful future.

Family before community, the protagonist Na’vi family repeats over and over again. “The Sullys stick together”; “The father protects”; “Family is our fortress”—it doesn’t get more staidly American and insular than that.

The screenplay has gaping holes; we hardly get to know the new characters inside out, their souls forever immersed in visual dazzle. But this is the kind of 3D visual dazzle you haven’t ever watched on a big screen. The bigger the screen, the better the sensory experience.

Director James Cameron reportedly made it with $350 million, which means that for the movie to even break even, it has to be one of the top-grossing films of all time. It’s safe to predict it will break even—its margin of profit should be way beyond the breaking even mark. Nobody should miss Avatar: The Way of Water. The world will say, yes we got to experience that thrill.