Amit Trivedi, Harshdeeep Kaur to perform at India Folk Project

Popular music composer-vocalist Amit Trivedi and Sufi singer Harshdeeep Kaur are set to perform at the upcoming musical evening 'India Folk Project', set to take place on March 4 and 5 in Gurugram.

The event is being organised at the Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29, Gurugram.

Trivedi, known for creating music for films such as "Dev D", "Lootera", "Kai PoChe! " and "Manmarziyaan", said he is looking forward to the performance.

"It's always magical to perform in the crowd of Gurugram; the vibrancy is contagious. We can't deny the power of good folk music that we all have been vibing on since childhood. It unites us all together and keeps us connected to our motherland. It will be my absolute pleasure to make you experience a fragment of this Folkverse with a modern twist," Trivedi said in a statement.

Kaur, popular for her Punjabi folk songs, added: "My love for this city is never-ending, and I can perform in Gurugram forever and ever." Other artists performing at the event are Mame Khan, Taufiq Qureshi, Faridkot and Amar Jalal and celebrated folk band Kabir Cafe. With an aim to rekindle the ancient and overlooked cultural handicraft artistries, India Folk Project will also have an exhibition and a cultural master class on puppetry, pottery, Kashmiri art, tokri making, lac bangles, etc, by gifted artists from around the country. Tickets for the event can be booked on PayTM Insider.

