Amit Trivedi, Harshdeeep Kaur to perform at India Folk Project

Feb 25, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

The event is being organised at the Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29, Gurugram.

Popular music composer-vocalist Amit Trivedi and Sufi singer Harshdeeep Kaur are set to perform at the upcoming musical evening 'India Folk Project', set to take place on March 4 and 5 in Gurugram.

Trivedi, known for creating music for films such as "Dev D", "Lootera", "Kai PoChe! " and "Manmarziyaan", said he is looking forward to the performance.

"It's always magical to perform in the crowd of Gurugram; the vibrancy is contagious. We can't deny the power of good folk music that we all have been vibing on since childhood. It unites us all together and keeps us connected to our motherland. It will be my absolute pleasure to make you experience a fragment of this Folkverse with a modern twist," Trivedi said in a statement.