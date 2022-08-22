 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Thaggede Le!': Allu Arjun does the 'Pushpa' gesture with New York City mayor

Moneycontrol News
Aug 22, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

Allu Arjun was chosen the Grand Marshall of New York's 40th annual India Day Parade and was awarded a certificate of recognition for it.

Allu Arjun with New York City mayor Eric Adams. (Image credit: @alluarjun/Twitter)

Allu Arjun on Sunday not only met New York City mayor Eric Adams, but the duo also posed in some of the iconic steps from the actor hit movie Pushpa.

The Telugu film star was chosen the Grand Marshall of New York's 40th annual India Day Parade and was awarded a certificate of recognition for it.

Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting the mayor of New York City. Very sportive gentleman. Thank you for the honour, Mr Eric Adams. Thaggede Le!"

Meanwhile, Indians swarmed the Times Square in New York to get a glimpse of the Pushpa star with videos of the crowds doing rounds on social media.

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have announced that shooting for the sequel began on Monday. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the film’s shoot was earlier put on hold amid a producers’ strike.

Read more: South movies strike gold at the Hindi box office

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Allu Arjun #India Day Parade #New York #New York City #Pushpa #Pushpa: The Rise #Pushpa: The Rule
first published: Aug 22, 2022 06:49 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.