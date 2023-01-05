 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, 15, bought 2 flats in Mumbai's Lokhandwala. How much they cost

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 05, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

The flats are registered under Ruhaanika Dhawan's mother, Dolly Sumankumar Dhawan’s name, as the actor is a minor.

Ruhaanika Dhawan with her father in their new home. (Image: ruhaanikad/Instagram)

Television actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, recently in limelight for purchasing a house at the age of 15, bought two apartments worth Rs 4 crore, Moneycontrol has learnt.

The actor has purchased two adjacent flats in the posh Lokhandwala complex of suburban Mumbai and both apartments are on the 10th floor.

The flats are registered under her mother, Dolly Sumankumar Dhawan’s name, as Ruhaanika is a minor.

Registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com revealed that one of the flats cost Rs 2,74,50,000 while the other costs Rs 1,25,50,000. Dhawan paid stamp duties of Rs 13,72,500 and Rs 6,27,500 for each flat respectively.

The first apartment is of size 1030 sq ft and the second 470 sq ft, the documents showed.

The price per square feet works out to be around Rs 26,700 per sq ft, said local real estate brokers.