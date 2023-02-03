 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
65th Grammy Awards Predictions: Adele, Beyoncé or Harry Styles, who should win the 2023 Record, Song and Album of the Year?

Bhanuj Kappal
Feb 03, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

Who made the cut, who should have made the cut, who's a surprise entry, and who among the Big Four nominees — Record, Song and Album of the Year, and Best New Artist — is the most likely to take home the gilded Grammy gramophone? Here's our take

Adele, Harry Styles, Beyoncé nominated at the 65th Grammy Awards, the results of the winners will be out on February 5.

The clock has begun ticking for the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5 (telecast on Monday, 5.30 am, in India), as “music’s biggest night” struggles to retain its relevance in times of declining TV audiences, boycotts from major artists of colour over accusations of racial bias, and the nagging feeling that the Recording Academy is just too old and stodgy to reflect the tastes of GenZ music fans. This is reflected in the viewership figures for last year’s awards show which topped out at 8.9 million, a far cry from its 1984 peak of 51.67 million, or even 2020’s 18.9 million.

Drake and The Weeknd — two of the biggest black music stars of the past few years — have decided to continue last year’s boycott of the Awards over perceived snubs and racial bias, while Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak also refused to submit their critically acclaimed collaboration An Evening With Silk Sonic for consideration. The Academy has responded to these criticisms by abolishing its practice of secret committee nominations in the Big Four categories, and expanding its voting pool to include more voters from “traditionally underrepresented groups”. Artists and audiences remain skeptical of the Academy’s commitment to inclusion, though, and it remains to be seen if a return to LA — and a star-studded line-up of performers — can rekindle some of the magic.

As the global music industry gears up for a week of parties and showcases in the heart of Hollywood, we look at the nominees for the Big Four award categories, and try to predict the winners.

Record Of The Year