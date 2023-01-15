 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2023 Golden Globes nominees and winners: Where to watch them in India and why

Manisha Lakhe
Jan 15, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

Content that is changing our world one show at a time

Michelle Yeoh poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.

The Golden Globe winners smorgasbord feels more like comfort food rather than something that will stun your palate into submission. And yet there are some nominees that will surprise you with the stories that they tell. Ignore that imp at the back of your craw whispering into your brain about the lack of racial diversity and inclusivity among the members and the awards. Look at the beautiful stories that are unfolding in front of you.

Let me start with the biggest win of the evening. Steven Spielberg himself. If his last film West Side Story didn’t raise the temperatures despite the fantastic presence of Rita Moreno, this time he chose to tell a story from his own life. And yes, as Indians are wont to say, to assure us that Salim-Javed’s line ‘Mere paas Ma hai’ is indeed the soul of all storytellers. Nothing to doubt here, a story about a young boy’s dreams about the movies and his ma, it’s a shoo in at the awards. Speilberg magic though is still beating strong with The Fabelmans, winner of the Best Motion Picture: Drama. And you will experience the magic of a boy making movies for his mom on the big screens in your city in a couple of weeks (February 10, 2023).

Movies about making movies are a great tradition. We’re not talking just about Singing In The Rain or 8 ½, or even Cinema Paradiso, we’re talking about the joy you found when you watched Bowfinger and Be Kind Rewind

Tar is so good, you had better cross your fingers and hope for its release in India, gentle folk. It’s about a singer and her daughter (no, nothing like Qala) and a brilliant cast: Cate Blanchett won the best actor female for her role in the movie at the same Golden Globe awards. Cate is magnificent, and you get caught up in the politics of running an orchestra, the demands of a brutal routine not just for the conductor but for the players as well… And you want to do to the metronome what she does to pause time…

Avatar: The Way Of Water is running in the theatres and Top Gun Maverick is playing on Amazon Prime Video as is the original film. Elvis is playing on Amazon Prime Video as well.