Engineer who appeared in ‘Indian Matchmaking’ among those sacked by Meta

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 03, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

Surbhi Gupta, who has been in the US since 2009, said being let go was a shock as she had been doing well at work.

(Image credit: Surbhi Gupta/Facbook)

Facebook's parent company Meta sacked 11,000 employees last month, in its first-ever mass layoffs. The layoffs created a particularly tricky situation for immigrant workers on H-1B visas, leaving them scrambling to find new jobs to continue living the US.

Among those sacked by Meta was Surbhi Gupta, who has been in the US since 2009, the BBC reported.

An engineer by profession, she has also appeared on the popular Netflix show Indian Matchmaking. In 2018, she won a pageant titled "Miss Bharat-California".

Gupta told the BBC she received an early morning mail about the layoffs.

"I couldn't access my computer, nor the office gym," she said. "It felt like a break-up."

Being let go was a shock since she had been doing well at work, said Gupta, who has worked for over 15 years to build a life in the US.