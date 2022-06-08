Probe agency's photo of cash seized from Satyendar Jain and others catches Twitter’s attention. Here’s why

The Enforcement Directorate’s statement on cash and gold seized during raids at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates has raised questions on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the probe agency shared photos of the cash and gold coins that were seized during the day-long raids conducted at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates as part of a money laundering probe against them. The ED had conducted searches at about 7 premises, including that of a jeweller, in Delhi and some neighbouring locations on Monday.

In its statement, ED said that it had conducted raids “at the premises of Satyendar Kumar Jain and others” during which “various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 Crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source” were seized.

A section of the internet however has accused the Enforcement Directorate of misleading the public by being “deliberately vague” about the details of raids, as the agency did not disclose what was seized from which location.

“Who are others? How have you established money belongs to Jain?” asked one Twitter user.



“How much from the Satyendar Jain's house? Who are these others?” another asked too

“Share breakdown of each individual raided and amount recovered. Stop releasing such vague figures to create confusions deliberately,” a Twitter user said.



The ED said those raided on Monday "either directly or indirectly assisted (the minister) or participated in the process of money laundering." The agency, however, did not give a breakup of what was seized from which location.

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in ED custody till June 9.

The Aam Aadmi Party claims that the ED sleuths did not find any proof against Jain at his residence. It also accused the agency of falsely linking the money and assets of "various people" with Jain showing them as his associates to somehow implicate in the case.

AAP released a document as “proof” that no cash was found at Jain’s residence.

(With inputs from PTI)