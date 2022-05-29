Elon Musk's advice to Jeff Bezos: 'Party less, work more'

Elon Musk recently shared his thoughts on Jeff Bezos on Twitter. When asked by a follower if he thought the Amazon founder "was a good person", the tech billionaire replied, "He's fine, I guess. Does seem like he's spending a lot of time in the hot tub these days."

The richest person in the world also had some advice for the third richest person -- "If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable."

Musk was referring to the space race going on between them.

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have been involved in a 15-year dispute over their respective space ambitions, with the two setting up rival companies and reportedly arguing in private, Business Insider had reported.

Musk owns SpaceX, while Bezos has Blue Origin. While Musk has been focusing on sending people to Mars, Bezos in on a quest to send people to the Moon.

The simmering rivalry between the two most powerful CEOs in the world apparently began in 2004 when both Blue Origin and SpaceX were in their infancy. Musk and Bezos met to discuss their respective reusable rocket ambitions and it apparently did not go well.

"I actually did my best to give good advice, which he largely ignored," Musk said after the meeting, according to Christian Davenport's book, The Space Barons.

Arguably the only time that the two centi-billionaires did agree on something was in April when Musk said he is seriously considering converting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter after becoming the company’s majority shareholder.

Responding to Musk, Bezos suggested they use a “portion” like how Amazon used its Seattle headquarters.

Agreeing with him, Musk had tweeted, "Great idea."