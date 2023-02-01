Elon Musk turns his Twitter account private: 'Something is wrong'

Elon Musk on Wednesday turned his Twitter account private to test out a peculiar feature with the platform -- whether setting an account to private improves the reach of its tweets.

The tech billionaire, who bought Twitter in October for $44 billion, tweeted “Something is wrong,” in reply to a post by popular right-wing Twitter account Libs of TikTok. It detailed how setting an account to private can “vastly improve” its reach factor.

Soon, other users tested it to find out that views and interactions for tweets were indeed much higher (up to five times) when accounts were made private.

In order to test the theory, Elon Musk updated his account settings so that only his 127.7 million followers can see his tweets. “Made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you see my private tweets more than my private ones,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Here's what other Twitter users had to say about it:

Ankita Sengupta