Elon Musk tells Twitter users 'What will matter is how many verified followers you have'

Hours after Elon Musk pushed back the deadline to introduce subscription-based blue ticks on Twitter to November 29 "to make sure that it's rock solid," the tech billionaire told Twitter users that as the micro-blogging site wages war on bots and "deliberate impersonation", soon, what will matter is the number of verified followers a user has.

Musk was responding to Twitter users comment on accounts with inauthentic audiences that have millions of followers each with incredibly low engagement.

"Agreed. What will matter in the future is how many verified followers you have," Elon Musk then tweeted.

Musk also said that all unpaid legacy blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months.

With the new release, changing someone's verified name will cause the loss of the blue check "until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service", the tech billionaire had said.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Last week, the Tesla chief had said Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week". Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. (With inputs from Reuters)

