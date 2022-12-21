Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as…

Elon Musk has said he will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job.”

Musk was responding to the results of his December 19 poll which asked users whether he should step down as the head of Twitter, the social media giant he acquired in a $44 billion deal. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” he had promised.

57.5% of the 17 million people who voted on the poll favoured Musk stepping down as head of the platform.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Elon Musk announced in an update posted this morning.

CNBC had earlier reported that Musk is actively looking for a replacement to serve as the chief executive of the company. After acquiring Twitter in October, he had said he would eventually look for a new chief executive, telling the court: “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”

On Sunday, however, Musk had said that finding someone who would keep Twitter alive was proving to be a tough task. “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he wrote.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk had tweeted.