Elon Musk says account interaction in Twitter got lower. Users react, 'No, we’re ignoring you'

Elon Musk has said he found interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be much lower in recently. He then proceeded to ask users if they had been facing the same problem.

"Interaction with almost all twitter accounts seem to be much lower in recent weeks and days. Accurate?," Musk had tweeted.

Responding to this, most users seem to point out to the fallout of the $44 billion deal with Twitter that Elon Musk backed out of.

"Yes, because you said that you were buying it and then you chickened out because of whatever reason," commented US Congress candidate Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer). "Elon I think it’s because Twitter fired you as their employee," said Three Year Letterman's Seth Morton.

Software engineer Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) wrote, "Nah, Elon. We’re just actively ignoring you. Besides, are you so vain that you measure your life in degrees of Twitter interaction?"

User Alex Becker (@ZssBecker) wrote, "No. Pay the price you offered and let’s get on with this." Another user and sales executive Dan Lia (@DanLia1) said, "Maybe just interaction with you Elon. That might be accurate. Especially with what you've done to destroy this platform. All your moves just seem disingenuous. You knew what you were getting into. Your stock price matched your ego when you made the offer then the stock dropped..."

There were, however, others who reported a similar problem.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO added lower account interaction to the list of problems he has with Twitter a day after he countersued it, escalating the legal fight.

Although the 164-page document was not available, under court rules a redacted version could soon be made public.

"I have reviewed the counterclaims and declare that the matter contained therein insofar as it concerns my acts and deeds is true, and insofar as it relates to the acts and deeds of any other person, I believe it to be true,” said an accompanying filing signed by Musk.

