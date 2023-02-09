Watch: Syrian boy smiles, plays with rescue workers who pulled him out of rubble

A Syrian boy, who was pulled out from under a mountain of rubble, was caught on camera smiling and playing with his rescuers. The clip is among the few that have been kindling hope among the thousands in Syria and Turkey as rescue operations continue amid a winter storm.

The video, shared by Reuters news agency, shows rescue workers cheering loudly as the child smiles and tugs onto one of their beards while others cuddle and kiss him.

The now-viral video has been winning hearts on the internet.

"Boy was giving his version of pats on the back. Precious display of relief, joy, and gratitude," commented Krista-Lynn (@kristalynnland) on Twitter. Another user Samriddhi Rai (@samriddhirai13) wrote, "This is so sweet and deeply heart-wrenching at the same time. Prayers and blessings."

