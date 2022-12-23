 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chennai resident ordered Ferrero Rocher chocolates for Rs 45,000 on Dunzo in just 3 orders

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Dunzo's year in review: What essentials did Indians order most in 2022?

Dunzo looks back on the year 2022.

After food delivery platform Swiggy, grocery service Dunzo has released its year-end report, highlighting some peculiar customer requests and orders.

The quick delivery app, that operates across eight cities, said milk was the most commonly-ordered items in all of them.

Coming to standout orders, it said a customer from Chennai ordered Ferrero Rocher chocolates worth Rs 45,000 in just three orders.

" That’s what you call a real chocolate craving," Dunzo said.

Another surprise from Chennai was more atta (flour) being ordered than rice.

"Rice-loving Chennai surprised us with double the atta orders in comparison to Delhi," Dunzo's report said.