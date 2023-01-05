Drunk Air India passenger who urinated on woman is a Mumbai resident in his 50s: Report

The drunk Air India passenger who urinated on a woman flyer aboard a New York-Delhi flight on November 26 has been identified as a resident of Mumbai and in his 50s, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

The Delhi police have registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the man. Investigation into the incident picked up pace after the woman, in her 70s, wrote to N Chandrasekaran, Tata Group chairman, for action to be taken, claiming that the crew didn’t take appropriate action at the time.

While Air India has put the man in its no-fly list for 30 days -- the maximum it is permitted to do -- the conduct of the airline staff has also been questioned since they did not handover the unruly passenger to the security after the plane landed.

"Air India has taken a very serious note of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger. A police complaint has already been lodged in this case and Air India is committed to assisting the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities in ensuring that justice is delivered to the aggrieved passenger," an Air India spokesperson said.

Read more: What Air India said amid outrage over drunk man urinating on woman in business class horror

While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also launched an investigation, Air India has set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on the part of the crew in addressing the situation that caused distress to the woman.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has formed teams to nab the man. "The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest," they stated.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE