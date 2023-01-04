This Indian billionaire failed at one of his 2022 resolutions. His goals for 2023 are…

Harsh Jain, founder and CEO of fantasy sports app Dream11, has shared his goals for 2023 while revealing how he did on his 2022 resolutions. Jain had made four resolutions in 2022, out of which he failed at one. “Here are my 2023 New Year resolutions and a scorecard on how I did on my 2022 resolutions,” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday. His post reveals his promise to continue focussing on family time, charity and his physical and mental wellbeing.

In 2022, the CEO of Dream11 had resolved not to work between 11 pm and 9.30 am so as to better focus on his mental health. This was the one resolution he could not keep.

“Need to get away from my phone and laptop at home,” he said in his “scorecard.”

Jain was not entirely pleased with his performance in the second resolution either – focussing on physical health by working out five times a week to lose 8 kgs. He did manage to squeeze in three workouts a week and ended the year with 2 kgs of weight loss. “Losing weight begins in the kitchen,” he wrote.

The last two of his 2022 resolutions Jain aced. He had resolved to spend more time with his family and donate 100% of his salary to Raksha Foundation.

The Dream11 founder also shared his resolutions for the year 2023.

For his first resolution, he is aiming for no screen time 30 minutes before sleeping and no working between 11 pm to 8.30 am for his mental health.

In the physical health department, he is still focussing on getting fitter by working out five times a week and losing 8 kgs. A better diet will be his special area of focus.



This year, Harsh Jain said he is also trying to be a better listener among other things. “Be a better listener. Be more present - at work & home. Be more happy,” he wrote. Other business leaders who have shared their new year resolutions include Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta.

Moneycontrol News

