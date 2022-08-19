 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Dramatic video captures collapse of 4-storey building in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Aug 19, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

A dramatic video has captured the moment a four-storey building in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb collapsed Friday afternoon.

A building collapsed this afternoon in Mumbai's Borivali West (Image credit: FriyankP/Twitter)

A dramatic video has captured the moment a four-storey building in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb collapsed Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported from Saibaba Nagar in Borivali West at around 12.30 pm this afternoon. BMC officials said the building was in a dilapidated condition and had already been vacated. No injuries have been reported so far.

At the time of writing, emergency services had reached the spot and begun checking to see if anyone could be trapped underneath the debris or injured in the building collapse.
Widely-shared footage shows onlookers rushing for cover as the Gitanjali Apartments building crashed to the ground in Mumbai.

Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot with at least eight fire engines after being alerted to the collapse. Ambulances were also dispatched to the site after the incident was reported.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Borivali #building collapse #mumbai
first published: Aug 19, 2022 03:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.