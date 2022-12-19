 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Don't breathe easy over AQI improvement, air pollution is not just a seasonal problem: Dr Arvind Kumar

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 19, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

An analysis of lung cancer patients released by Kumar’s hospital recently showed that the deadly cancer is striking Indians a decade earlier than their western counterparts amid growing evidence that a large number of non-smokers are now falling prey to the disease due to air pollution. 

With strong north-westerly winds improving air quality in Delhi-NCR marginally over the last few weeks, residents gasping for clean air are heaving a sigh of relief. But top doctors have a warning.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, top chest surgeon, Dr Arvind Kumar, who recently presented an alarming analysis on the rise of lung cancer cases in India, busted the false sense of comfort around the issue, saying that an improvement in the optical quality of air should not be a reason to celebrate.

Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Onco Surgery and Lung Transplantation with Medanta, led the analysis showing that nearly 50 percent of the lung cancer patients diagnosed over the past decade were non-smokers. It was a major deviation from the conventional understanding that lung cancer mostly affects smokers.

This analysis of 304 patients from various states, who underwent treatment at the facility between March 2012 and November 2022, also showed that nearly 30 percent of the patients were women and a more aggressive form of lung cancer, adenocarcinoma, was increasingly being seen in a majority of the patients.

The evidence produced through the exercise has aided the growing evidence of the impact of air pollution on the lives of citizens in India, which in 2019 had 21 out of the 30 most polluted cities in the world.

The problem of air pollution is estimated to be getting worse every year rather than improving with hardly any measures being taken to check the menace.