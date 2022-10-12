Diwali 2022: Partial solar eclipse to be visible during sunset on October 25

On Diwali evening, a partial solar eclipse will be visible momentarily in the country. The western and northern parts of the country may get a better view than the eastern while it the northeastern part may not get to see it because it will already be sundown by then.

"On the day we celebrate the festival of lights, darkness will descend a little early on a new moon night as the partial solar eclipse will be around dusk," director of Institute of Astronomy Space and Earth Science-Kolkata, Debiprosad Duari, told PTI. This will be the second partial solar eclipse of the year.

"The partial solar eclipse will begin in Iceland at around 2.29 pm and will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 4.30 pm. It will end at around 6.32pm over the Arabian Sea,” he added. All the time stamps are in IST.

Read more: Diwali 2022: A touching ad from Cadbury Celebrations to support street hawkers

“During the new moon, the Sun, Moon and Earth almost come in a linear configuration, whereby from earth we can see the moon without any sunlight falling on it. But at times, as on October 25, the Sun, Moon and Earth will almost be on the same plane resulting in the moon appearing to cover the Sun partially for a period of time causing a partial Solar Eclipse,” Duari explained.

He also warned that people attempting to see the partial solar eclipse should use No. 14 welder's glass and approved mylar sun filters. "Sunglasses, exposed X-ray films or any other methods should not to be used because it can cause irreparable damage to the eye," he said.

Read more: Diwali gifting that fits all budgets, from Rs 200 to Rs 4 lakh