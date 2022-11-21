 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divya Gokulnath roots for India’s FIFA qualification after Byju’s faces backlash over Messi deal

Nov 21, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

Divya Gokulnath's post comes days after Byju's faced backlash for signing Lionel Messi as a brand ambassador soon after laying off 2,500 employees.

Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath rooted for India’s qualification at the next football World Cup, saying that the Indian team a strong chance to make it to the final 48 teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Too often we find the label ‘pipe dream’ attached to India’s chances of playing in the FIFA World Cup. I beg to disagree. I am sure India will not only qualify for the World Cup; it will also win it at least once in my lifetime,” Gokulnath wrote in a LinkedIn post, along with a video by Byju’s made on the same peg.

India is at 106th position on FIFA’s ranking of countries, behind teams like Cyprus, Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau and just above Sierra Leone and Kosovo.

Byju’s has bagged the elite and high stake sponsorship deal for FIFA World Cup 2022 which is being held in Qatar.

Her post comes days after the Bengaluru-headquartered company faced backlash for signing Lionel Messi, one of the world’s highest paid footballers, as a brand ambassador soon after laying off 2,500 employees in a bid to make the edtech firm more profitable.