Davos 2023 buzzwords | All you need to know about 'polycrisis' and 'mattering'

Ravi Hari
Jan 24, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

Know the meaning of the buzzwords at Davos 2023, their brief history, and in which context they were used in the recent discussions and conversations

'Polycrisis' and 'mattering' are buzzwords used at Davos 2023 (Image: World Economic Forum/Sikarin Fon Thanachaiary)

Know the meaning of the words, their brief history, and in which context they were used in the recent discussions and conversations.

'Polycrisis'

Collins dictionary describes ‘Polycrisis’ as the simultaneous occurrence of several catastrophic events.