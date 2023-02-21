Dashcam footage shows the moment a new earthquake struck Turkey

A dashcam has captured the moment a new earthquake struck Turkey on February 20, just two weeks after the country was devastated by a larger quake that killed more than 47,000 people.

Monday night’s earthquake was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya. With a magnitude of 6.4, its tremors were felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

Dashcam footage that has emerged on Twitter shows the exact moment the earthquake struck Turkey on Monday evening. It shows how cars parked on the side of a road swayed dangerously while lightning lit up the sky for a brief moment.

The earthquake sparked fresh panic in a country devastated by twin earthquakes two weeks ago. “I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet,” said Muna Al Omar, who was in a tent in a park when she felt the earth shaking again.

Three people were killed and more than 200 hospitalised after Monday night’s tremors. Turkey's disaster management agency said on Twitter another 5.8-magnitude quake followed three minutes later and its epicentre was Samandag district in Hatay.

The agency recorded two more tremors of 5.2-magnitude around 20 minutes after the first on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News