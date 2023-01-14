This zoo was shut down after a clouded leopard escaped its enclosure

Dallas Zoo declared “Code Blue” and shut down the facility on Friday morning after a clouded leopard went missing from its enclosure. The animal was found after a day-long search. Evidence was found that the fence of the small cat's habitat had been intentionally cut, police said.

Dallas Zoo, the largest in Texas, tweeted Friday afternoon that the four-year-old leopard, named Nova, was found near its original habitat.

“She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 pm,” the zoo revealed on Friday.

Nova did not appear to be injured, zoo officials said, adding that the veterinary staff was evaluating her and would share updates about her condition on Saturday.

Police helped zoo staff search through its 100-acre property to locate the missing leopard. Police drones were also deployed to search the grounds and trees.

The zoo announced that Nova had been found just moments after a news conference in which police said a criminal investigation had been opened. Police and zoo officials said they have reviewed surveillance footage but would not say what it showed or whether there were potential suspects.

“It is our belief that this was an intentional act,” Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

Nova is one of two clouded leopards at Dallas Zoo. Her sister, Luna, did not leave the enclosure.

Animals have escaped enclosures from the Dallas Zoo before. Most notably was in 2004, when a 340-pound (154-kilogram) gorilla named Jabari jumped over a wall and went on a 40-minute rampage that injured three people before police shot and killed the animal. (With inputs from AP)

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE