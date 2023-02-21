 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Alia Bhatt, ‘RRR’ among winners. Check full list here

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023: 'The Kashmir Files' and 'RRR' were among the big winners. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Alia Bhatt and Rekha at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards red carpet.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place in Mumbai on February 20. The Kashmir Files won the award for Best Film, while Alia Bhatt took home the trophy for Best Actress for her widely-acclaimed portrayal of a brothel owner in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, won the Best Actor award for his role in Brahmastra. Veteran actor Rekha was conferred an award for ‘Outstanding Contribution in The Film Industry’ and was photographed greeting Alia Bhatt on the red carpet, with their interaction becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony.

RRR, the Telugu action drama that won India its first Golden Globe honour earlier this year, was also recognised on Monday night. RRR won ‘Film of The Year’ at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Check out the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award winners here:

Best Film: The Kashmir Files