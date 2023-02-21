Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Alia Bhatt, ‘RRR’ among winners. Check full list here

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place in Mumbai on February 20. The Kashmir Files won the award for Best Film, while Alia Bhatt took home the trophy for Best Actress for her widely-acclaimed portrayal of a brothel owner in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, won the Best Actor award for his role in Brahmastra. Veteran actor Rekha was conferred an award for ‘Outstanding Contribution in The Film Industry’ and was photographed greeting Alia Bhatt on the red carpet, with their interaction becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony.

RRR, the Telugu action drama that won India its first Golden Globe honour earlier this year, was also recognised on Monday night. RRR won ‘Film of The Year’ at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Check out the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award winners here:

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Ladakh sets Guinness record for highest frozen lake half-marathon at 13,862 feet Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya Film of The Year: RRR Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan

Moneycontrol News