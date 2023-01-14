 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Economic Forum at Davos: Know who is attending and who isn’t

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Jan 14, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss town of Davos will be attended by the global elite, including 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs.

The World Economic Forum said the annual meeting comes as multiple crises deepen divisions and leaders must address people's critical needs. (File image)

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at the Swiss town of Davos will be attended by the global elite. Notable names from the worlds of politics, finance, business, media and activism will all descend upon the picturesque ski town for the 2023 summit. This year’s forum will mark a return to normality after two years of pandemic-related disruptions – the 2021 summit took place online, while last year it was postponed to May from the usual January.

World leaders, celebrities, social activists, economists and business leaders are all expected to converge in Davos between January 16-20, but this year’s summit will see fewer high-profile names when compared to the last few years.

Only one G-7 leader will attend the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, reports CNBC. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak on the main stage.

The leaders of Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US are not attending the summit this year. This means high-profile names like US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak will not be seen in the Swiss town this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the Davos summit in 2018, will not attend in 2023.

The Estonian president Alar Karis and prime minister Kaja Kallas will also give this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting a miss.