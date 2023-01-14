World Economic Forum at Davos: Know who is attending and who isn’t

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at the Swiss town of Davos will be attended by the global elite. Notable names from the worlds of politics, finance, business, media and activism will all descend upon the picturesque ski town for the 2023 summit. This year’s forum will mark a return to normality after two years of pandemic-related disruptions – the 2021 summit took place online, while last year it was postponed to May from the usual January.

World leaders, celebrities, social activists, economists and business leaders are all expected to converge in Davos between January 16-20, but this year’s summit will see fewer high-profile names when compared to the last few years.

Only one G-7 leader will attend the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, reports CNBC. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak on the main stage.

The leaders of Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US are not attending the summit this year. This means high-profile names like US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak will not be seen in the Swiss town this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the Davos summit in 2018, will not attend in 2023.

The Estonian president Alar Karis and prime minister Kaja Kallas will also give this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting a miss.

Who is attending the 2023 Davos summit? The Swiss town of Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs as the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting this year between January 16-20. The theme of the 53rd annual meeting is ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’. Top political leaders taking part will include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, South Africa President Cyril M Ramaphosa, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Swiss President Alain Berset, and Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin. India will be represented by union ministers Ashwini Vaishav, Smriti Irani, RK Singh and Mansukh Mandaviya. At least three chief ministers of state will also be in Davos for the forum – Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and Karnataka CM BS Bommai. Indian business leaders who will attend the 2023 meeting include Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adar Poonawalla, Sajjan Jindal, Nadir Godrej, Rajan Mittal and Sunil Mittal, and Sanjiv Bajaj, among others. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also be in Switzerland for the 2023 summit. The US will be represented by Biden administration officials including presidential climate envoy John Kerry, head of national intelligence Avril Haines and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai as well as several governors and congressional lawmakers. The forum President Borge Brende said some delegations had asked for the names of their participants “not to be shared” right away for security reasons. Brende said, for example, that unspecified “high-level” delegations from China and Ukraine would attend. The celeb roll call will be led by English actor Idris Elba, who will receive the 2023 Crystal Award from the WEF. Elba, along with other winners – Maya Lin, Renée Fleming and Sabrina Dhowre Elba – will be honoured at the opening session of the summit. (With inputs from agencies)

