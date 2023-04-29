 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woman goes into labour at Mann Ki Baat conclave, delivers baby boy in hospital

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

The 24-year-old woman had travelled to the national capital from Samaisa village near Lakhimpur Kheri as a special invitee as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned her achievements in creating additional sources of income for women in one of the episodes of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme.

Poonam Devi, a member of a self-help group in Uttar Pradesh who was rushed to a hospital after she went into labour pain while attending the Mann Ki Baat @100 Conclave here, gave birth to a baby boy.

On Wednesday afternoon, Poonam went into labour at Vigyan Bhawan and had to be rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where she delivered a healthy baby boy.

''It was a normal delivery. The baby was born at 6:42 pm. It was an emotional moment for us to have our baby born in Delhi. We have decided to name him Aditya,'' said Poonam's husband Pramod Kumar.