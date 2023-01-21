 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Who is Chris Hipkins, chosen to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Chris Hipkins, 44, has handled important ministerial positions like COVID-19 reponse and education.

Chris Hipkins will lead the Labour Party in a crucial election year.

Senior New Zealand minister Chris Hipkins will replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister, after her shock announcement that she will step down in February, exhausted by the demands of her job.

Chris Hipkins, 44, was the sole person nominated to lead the Labour Party. On Sunday, January 22, he is expected to be formally confirmed by his colleagues.

Hipkins has expressed confidence that he can win the general election scheduled to take place in October, describing himself as a person who gets things done.

Here are some facts about him: 

- Hipkins hails from New Zealand's Hutt Valley region. He said his parents came from humble origins and strove to give him a good life. The Labour Party leader added that he now wants to help other citizens better their lives.

- He went on to study Politics and Criminology at Victoria University.