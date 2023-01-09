 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Ukraine moves ‘step by step’ as pace slows in carrying out offensives in East

New York Times
Jan 09, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

Now, 10 months into the war, the tempo of the fighting has slowed considerably for both sides.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started with an eruption of firepower last winter, as its forces poured across the border and launched a multipronged assault. In late summer, Ukraine launched a lightning offensive of its own, routing Russian troops from the northeast.

Now, 10 months into the war, the tempo of the fighting has slowed considerably for both sides.

“We are moving forward little by little, step by step,” Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, said Sunday in a post on the Telegram social messaging app.

While she was referring to fighting in the eastern area known as Donbas, her assessment could be applied to the conflict as a whole.

As the one-year mark of the war approaches, little territory is changing hands. Autumn rains turned ground into mud, a challenge for fighting vehicles. But both sides have signaled an intention to carry out new offensives, not least Ukraine, which seeks to recapture all of the territory Russia has seized since 2014.

Military experts say that several factors explain the slower pace and seemingly smaller gains. Among them are the relative density of Russian forces in Donbas; the natural barrier posed by the Dnieper River in the south of the country, which has impeded Ukraine’s advance; the need by Ukraine to conserve and reconstitute its forces after a series of battles; and the winter weather, which has posed difficulties for both sides.