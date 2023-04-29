 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi becomes first Arab astronaut to walk in space

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

Sultan Al-Neyadi who hails from the United Arab Emirates has become the first Arab astronaut to walk in space as part of a space mission named 'Expedition 69'. The astronaut ventured out from the International Space Station (ISS) and completed his spacewalk.

The spacewalk lasted 7.01 hours in the vacuum of space on the starboard side of the ISS' truss structure, accomplishing two key objectives.

Prior to embarking on their spacewalk, Al-Neyadi and Bowen underwent a two-hour oxygen purge to eliminate nitrogen from their bodies.

It took both Al-Neyadi and Bowen an additional hour to put on their spacesuits and safety gear before entering the airlock to gradually reduce the pressure to a safe level for opening the exterior hatch.