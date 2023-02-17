 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Watch: Applause, garlands for NDRF team flying home after Turkey earthquake rescue

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

Under "Operation Dost", India sent several aircraft loaded with food, medicines and medical equipment to Turkey and Syria.

Indian rescuers return after 10 days in Turkey. (Image credit: screengrab from video tweeted by NDRF)

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were greeted with applause at Turkey's Adana airport as they prepared to fly home after aiding earthquake rescue efforts for 10 days.

The NDRF team was of part of India's "Operation Dost" -- a mission to send life-saving supplies and relief materials to Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that has caused over 41,000 deaths.

"Rescue, relief and rebuilding lives," Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, while tweeting the send-off video.

 

The specialised force's Twitter account also shared the video and photos of personnel on February 17. In one photo, the garlanded team, including two rescue dogs, posed in front of an IAF aircraft.