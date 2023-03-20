 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The many scandals of Credit Suisse that led to the emergency UBS takeover

Stella Dey
Mar 20, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

A hasty, overnight takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS after the bank found Swiss regulators at its doorstep is just the coup de grace.

Credit Suisse is embroiled in a financial crisis that saw a deal with UBS brokered by the Swiss government.

Beleaguered Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse will be bought by long-time rival UBS in a whopping $3.2 billion deal, eight months after the troubled bank’s Chairman Axel Lehmann denied any intention to merge or sell the bank after its third straight quarterly loss. And now, a hasty, overnight takeover by UBS after the bank found regulators at its doorstep is just the coup de grace.

This is the latest addition in the global banking industry crisis after the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank crashes in the United States became the second and third largest bank failures in the country’s history.

One of the world's leading financial institutions, Credit Suisse providing various financial services and products to its clients. However, the bank, in its 167-year-old history, has also been embroiled in several scandals over the years, which have damaged its reputation and caused significant financial losses.

1997