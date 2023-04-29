 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Take action against illegal dairies within 48 hrs of receiving complaint: Delhi HC to MDC

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has directed coordination committees of the MCD and police to take action against unauthorised dairies operating in the national capital within 48 hours of receiving complaints in the matter.

The April 25 order was passed on two contempt pleas that claimed unauthorized dairies were operating in Kotla Mubarakpur and Panchsheel Enclave in contravention to a 2019 judicial order directing the authorities, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the city police, to take action against illegal dairies.

The petitioners, represented by senior advocate Vivek Sibal, said there is a vicious cycle where the MCD takes steps to rescue cattle in illegal dairies. However, after a few days, the cattle find their place at the same dairy, the advocate said.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said, ''He (MCD counsel) states that an appropriate direction can be issued by this court that upon receiving a complaint from any citizen, including the petitioners herein pointing out to the existence of an illegal dairy, whether in the central zone or the south zone, the coordination committee concerned will take immediate steps within 48 hours for inspecting the site and rescuing the cattle.''