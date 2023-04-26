 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singapore executes Indian-origin man for trafficking over 1 kg cannabis

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

Billionaire Richard Branson, a well known opponent of the death penalty, had said the verdict against Tangaraju Suppiah did not meet standards for criminal conviction as he was not near the drugs when he was arrested.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had been convicted for abetting the trafficking in 2013 of more than 1 kg of cannabis. (Image credit: @richardbranson/Twitter)

Singapore on Wednesday executed a man convicted of drug trafficking, a representative for his family said, despite pleas from his relatives and activists for clemency.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had been convicted for abetting the trafficking in 2013 of more than 1 kg (2.2 pounds) of cannabis, double the threshold for the death penalty in the city-state, which is known for its tough laws on narcotics.

Kokila Annamalai, a Singapore-based rights activist representing the family, confirmed Suppiah had been executed by hanging after the president had rejected pleas for clemency on the eve of the execution.

The Singapore government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.