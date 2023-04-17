 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK PM Rishi Sunak says it's not okay to be bad at maths: 'I won't sit back'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

Rishi Sunak is expected to insist that the subject is important and 'as essential as reading' and failure to get better in maths could prove to be detrimental for the economy.

Critics have accused Rishi Sunak of trying to distract from the ongoing strike action in schools.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will continue taking measures to help create awareness and get the public to learn mathematics until the age of 18.

The PM is expected to insist that the subject is important and "as essential as reading" and failure to get better in maths could prove to be detrimental for the economy.

Sunak is expected to form a new advisory panel that will look into a potential new maths qualification for the population aged between 16 and 18.

"We've got to change this anti-maths mindset. We've got to start prizing numeracy for what it is – a key skill every bit as essential as reading. I won't sit back and allow this cultural sense that it's OK to be bad at maths to put our children at a disadvantage.