Republic Day 2023: IAF's fighter jets fly in 'Trishul' formation above parade. Watch

Republic Day 2023 was marked by a parade in which the armed forces showed off their military prowess by displaying made-in-India weapon systems. Among them were some of the deadliest fighter jets that were flown above the parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi on Thursday.

Visuals shared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) showed the Su-30 MKI fighter jets flying in 'Trishul' formation.

Other videos shared by the IAF showed fighter jets and other military weapon carriers flying in different formations such as 'Bheem', 'Netra' and 'Vajraang'.

Other aerial formations during the Republic Day flypast included 'Dhawj', 'Rudra', 'Baaz', 'Amrit', and 'Tiranga' by aircrafts such as Dakota, c-17 and C-130 transport planes, and Jaguars. Three MIG-29 planes also flew over Kartavya Path when the contingents of the IAF marched past President Draupadi Murmu.

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems will be showcased at the Republic Day parade, keeping with the theme of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Some of the indigenously developed weapons include K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles. Read more: Republic Day 2023: 5 evergreen patriotic songs for the day

Moneycontrol News