Republic Day 2023: IAF's fighter jets fly in 'Trishul' formation above parade. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Three MIG-29 planes also flew over Kartavya Path when the contingents of the IAF marched past President Draupadi Murmu.

Three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters fly in 'Trishul' formation. (Screengrab from video shared by @hqwaciaf on Twitter)

Republic Day 2023 was marked by a parade in which the armed forces showed off their military prowess by displaying made-in-India weapon systems. Among them were some of the deadliest fighter jets that were flown above the parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi on Thursday.

Visuals shared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) showed the Su-30 MKI fighter jets flying in 'Trishul' formation.

Other videos shared by the IAF showed fighter jets and other military weapon carriers flying in different formations such as 'Bheem', 'Netra' and 'Vajraang'.

Other aerial formations during the Republic Day flypast included 'Dhawj', 'Rudra', 'Baaz', 'Amrit', and 'Tiranga' by aircrafts such as Dakota, c-17 and C-130 transport planes, and Jaguars. Three MIG-29 planes also flew over Kartavya Path when the contingents of the IAF marched past President Draupadi Murmu.