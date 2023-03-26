 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Planetary parade: 5 planets to be visible in the night sky in a 'rare alignment'

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

The celestial treat will be visible from anywhere on earth but those in the northern hemisphere might have a better view, Rick Fienberg, senior contributing editor of Sky & Telescope magazine has said

According to CBS news, Jupiter and Mercury will be closer to the horizon, while Mars will be next to the moon.

A celestial treat awaits stargazers as Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will align in the night sky on March 28.

"If you go outside, right at sunset, right after the sun goes down and look west, you'll see these planets strung out in a line extending about 50 degrees or so," Bill Cooke, lead at NASA's meteoroid environment office, told CBS News.

How to view this phenomenon

Cooke said  Jupiter, Venus and Mars would be easily seen, while Mercury and especially Uranus would require binoculars. Those who can see the sun can see this occurrence, he added.