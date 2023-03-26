Planetary parade: 5 planets to be visible in the night sky in a 'rare alignment'

A celestial treat awaits stargazers as Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will align in the night sky on March 28.

"If you go outside, right at sunset, right after the sun goes down and look west, you'll see these planets strung out in a line extending about 50 degrees or so," Bill Cooke, lead at NASA's meteoroid environment office, told CBS News.

How to view this phenomenon

Cooke said Jupiter, Venus and Mars would be easily seen, while Mercury and especially Uranus would require binoculars. Those who can see the sun can see this occurrence, he added.

Also Read | Asteroid the size of Leaning Tower of Pisa may hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046, says NASA Position of the planets

Air pollution may reduce effectiveness of antibiotics: Study According to CBS News, Jupiter and Mercury will be closer to the horizon, while Mars will be next to the moon. Venus will be nearby and Uranus appear as a "greenish star" above the moon. Rick Fienberg, senior contributing editor of Sky & Telescope magazine, told NPR that one will be able to see the "planetary parade" from anywhere on Earth, but those in the Northern Hemisphere might have a better view. Buzz Aldrin, former American astronaut and one of the first people to walk on the moon, also reminded people to keep an eye on the sky.

Before this, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn lined up in the same order as their natural positions from the sun in June 2022, the first time since December 2004.

