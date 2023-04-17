PAN-Aadhaar linking latest update: Know how to link PAN-Aadhaar with penalty

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar Card to PAN cards to June 30, earlier this year in March. The Ministry also informed that not linking the two documents by June 1 would render the PAN card invalid.

The government has also added a clause that those PAN card holders who have not linked the PAN and Aadhaar card by the initial deadline of March 31, 2022, will have to now pay a penalty of Rs 1,000.

If you are not sure whether you have linked your PAN and Aadhaar, you can visit this step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Here's a step by step guide on how to link your PAN with your Aadhaar by paying the Rs 1000 penalty

Moneycontrol News