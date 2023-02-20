 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women can take paid leave for period pain in these countries

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

With Spain becoming the first European country to offer paid period leave, here is a look at other countries with similar policies.

Spain's Minister for Equality Irene Montero (L) celebrates with LGTBI+ member Niurka Gibaja after women’s health reforms in the country.

Spain has become the first European country to offer paid menstrual leave to workers. In furthering reproductive health, it will also ensure schools and prisons provide free menstrual products. At government-run health centres , hormonal contraceptives and pills will be given out for free.

After Spain's announcement, here is a look at some other countries that allow days off for period pain:

Zambia

In 2017, the southern African country set menstrual leave in its law.