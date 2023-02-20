Women can take paid leave for period pain in these countries

Spain has become the first European country to offer paid menstrual leave to workers. In furthering reproductive health, it will also ensure schools and prisons provide free menstrual products. At government-run health centres , hormonal contraceptives and pills will be given out for free.

After Spain's announcement, here is a look at some other countries that allow days off for period pain:

Zambia

In 2017, the southern African country set menstrual leave in its law.

One day, each month, women are allowed to just call and say they won't come to work, without explanation or medical proof. Over time, this off day became popularly known as Mother's Day, even though it also applies to women who don't have children.

Taiwan

Taiwan allows workers to avail three menstrual leaves every year, during which they will receive half the regular wage. The country's earlier policy was to include period leave in the general quota of sick days. This was amended in 2013.

Vietnam

Women in Vietnam can avail three days a month as menstrual leave. If they choose not to take the off days, employers have to pay them extra.

Indonesia

Indonesian law states that women are not required to work on the first two days of their menstrual cycle.

Countries where individual companies offer period leave

In countries like India and Australia, period leave is not government policy but the decision of individual companies. In India, businesses like Byju's, Swiggy and Zomato allow workers to take one or two off days every month. Australian innerwear company Modibodi, that specialises in period underwear, offers workers 10 days of paid leave each year.