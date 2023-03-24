 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

#1. India’s stock market declines after US Federal Reserve continued to raise rates

Indian equities fell on Thursday, mirroring the overnight drop on Wall Street after the US central bank continued to raise interest rates while acknowledging the crisis in the US banking system could weigh on the economy.

The US Fed’s rate hike of 0.25 percentage points was in line with expectations but its chairman Jerome Powell’s remark in the media briefing that the fight against inflation was far from over soured sentiment. The Sensex declined 0.5 percent to end at 57,925.28 points. The Nifty fell 0.44 per cent to close at 17,076.90.

Why it’s important: The cost of funds is rising amid a tightening liquidity situation and the market seems to have reacted to that. India’s volatility index remains high, indicating muted sentiment.