Moonlight, Sunshine, Novembirth: Meghalaya election candidates' names are viral

Meghalaya elections are just around the corner and the candidate list is out for politicians contesting the polls. The last date for filing nominations was February 7 and this time, quite a few candidates have what we can term as uncommon and interesting names.

Novembirth Ch. Marak is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Chokpot. Now, it seems quite evident the backstory behind his name; he was possibly born in November.

Then comes Fourteenson Lyngkhoi, the Indian National Congress from Mawthadraishan.

There are at least 20 such candidates with unique and unusual names that have caught the internet's attention.

There is a Nehru too, unsurprisingly from Congress, this year contesting from Pynursla. There's a candidate called Wellborn and another called Firstborn just like coincidentally there are candidates called Moonlight and Sunshine this year. Let's take a look at some of the other candidates and where they are contesting from. Wellborn Bynnud - Indian National Congress - Shella Firstborn Manner - Bharatiya Janata Party - Amlarem Sunshine Makri - United Democratic Party - Umsning Moonlight Pariat - United Democratic Party - Jowai Heaving Stone Kharpran - Voice Of The People Party - Mawryngkneng Generous Paslein - Independent - Nartiang Lasting Suchiang - All India Trinamool Congress - Mowkaiaw Forcaster Nongrang - Independent - Jirang Highlander Kharmalki - Bharatiya Janata Party - Mawryngkneng Auspicious Lyngdoh Mawphlang - People's Democratic Front - Mawphlang Playness Khiewtam - All India Trinamool Congress - Shella Counsellor Mukhim - Bharatiya Janata Party - Mawkynrew Polestar Nongsiej - United Democratic Party - Nongstoin Victorealness Syiemlieh - Indian National Congress - Ranikor Mighter Marwein - Independent - Ranikor Sounder Strong Cajee - All India Trinamool Congress - Mawkyrwat Zenith .M. Sangma - All India Trinamool Congress - Rangsakona Election to the 60-member Meghalaya House will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.

Moneycontrol News