 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Moonlight, Sunshine, Novembirth: Meghalaya election candidates' names are viral

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

There are at least 20 such candidates with unique and unusual names contesting this year's Meghalaya elections.

Election to the 60-member Meghalaya House will be held on February 27. (File photo)

Meghalaya elections are just around the corner and the candidate list is out for politicians contesting the polls. The last date for filing nominations was February 7 and this time, quite a few candidates have what we can term as uncommon and interesting names.

Novembirth Ch. Marak is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Chokpot. Now, it seems quite evident the backstory behind his name; he was possibly born in November.

Then comes Fourteenson Lyngkhoi, the Indian National Congress from Mawthadraishan.

There are at least 20 such candidates with unique and unusual names that have caught the internet's attention.