JEE Mains 2023 session 2 provisional answer key released by NTA; here’s how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 24 released the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, session 2, on its official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The examination was held between April 6 and April 15 and was cumulatively attempted by around 9.4 lakh candidates. Challenges related to exam questions were admitted till April 21.

The provisional answer key, which is a precursor to the final results, was awaited by scores of students across the country. The marks attained by them are crucial for securing admission to future courses.

Here's how to download the provisional answer key:

- Visit the official website assigned by NTA for JEE Mains - jeemain.nta.nic.in. - Upon landing on the homepage, search for the tab that reads 'JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Provisional Answer Key' and click on it. - The subsequent page that loads displays the answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam are suggested to carefully scrutinise it. - The answer key can be downloaded on the device, or its print could also be taken for future reference.

Moneycontrol News