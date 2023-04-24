 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JEE Mains 2023 session 2 provisional answer key released by NTA; here’s how to download

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

Around 9.4 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Mains session 2 exam held from April 6-15.

The answer key can be downloaded from jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 24 released the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, session 2, on its official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The examination was held between April 6 and April 15 and was cumulatively attempted by around 9.4 lakh candidates. Challenges related to exam questions were admitted till April 21.

The provisional answer key, which is a precursor to the final results, was awaited by scores of students across the country. The marks attained by them are crucial for securing admission to future courses.

Here's how to download the provisional answer key: